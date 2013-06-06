Jordan Brand Unveils Ray Allen’s NBA Finals Player Exclusive Shoes

After we showed off the Russell Westbrook-inspired Air Jordan XX8s that’ll be dropping this weekend, Jordan Brand has given us our first official look at what player exclusiveswill be rocking in the NBA Finals.

When the Finals start tonight, Jesus will have several optional colorways he can choose from, all of them accented in gold. For home games, Allen will choose between the White/Black/University Gold or White/Gym Red/University Gold colorways, while on the road, he can rock the Black/Gold and Gym Red/Gold (both include a fractal Elephant Print on the upper). Allen’s logo is prominent on both sneakers: for the home, you can find it on the inside of the shroud… for the away, it’s found on the tongue.

No word yet on if or when these will ever release, so stay tuned to Dime for more details.