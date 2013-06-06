Jordan Brand Unveils Ray Allen’s NBA Finals Player Exclusive Shoes

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Miami Heat
06.06.13 5 years ago
After we showed off the Russell Westbrook-inspired Air Jordan XX8s that’ll be dropping this weekend, Jordan Brand has given us our first official look at what player exclusives Ray Allen will be rocking in the NBA Finals.

When the Finals start tonight, Jesus will have several optional colorways he can choose from, all of them accented in gold. For home games, Allen will choose between the White/Black/University Gold or White/Gym Red/University Gold colorways, while on the road, he can rock the Black/Gold and Gym Red/Gold (both include a fractal Elephant Print on the upper). Allen’s logo is prominent on both sneakers: for the home, you can find it on the inside of the shroud… for the away, it’s found on the tongue.

No word yet on if or when these will ever release, so stay tuned to Dime for more details.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Miami Heat
TAGSAir Jordan XX8JORDANJordan BrandMIAMI HEATRAY ALLENStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP