Getty Image
DimeMag

Jordan Clarkson Predicts All-Star Coach Quin Snyder Will ‘Have LeBron Getting Back On Transition Defense’

TwitterAssociate Editor

One of the perks of being the head coach of the best team in a conference is it gives you the opportunity to coach an All-Star team. Sure, there are obvious drawbacks to getting this nod, namely that even beyond the weirdness of this particular All-Star Game, not having the extra time to relax during the break kind of stinks.

Another drawback: NBA coaches are ultra-competitive by nature, and there has to be something kind of odd about coaching a basketball game in which your only jobs are to make sure everyone plays and no one gets hurt. This doubly applies to Quin Snyder, who as the head coach of the league-best Utah Jazz will be at the helm of LeBron James’ team next week.

Snyder is among the best tacticians in the league, which is a big reason why the Jazz are as good as they are, and one of the brightest spots on the roster thinks that he won’t be able to tamp down his enthusiasm for a gigantic exhibition.

Just once, I would like to see an All-Star head coach lean way too far into the fact that they’re inherently really competitive and try to put together a detailed, intricate gameplan for the event. It would get tossed out after about 10 seconds, but hey, it’d be fun.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
Tom Green Talks About Embracing The #VanLife In America’s Southwest
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Sex-Themed Podcasts To Listen To In 2021
by: Twitter
×