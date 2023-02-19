Jordan Clarkson On Evolving Into Who He’s Meant To Be In Utah

Jordan Clarkson has evolved plenty over the course of his career, going from Los Angeles to Cleveland and now Utah, where he is one of the last remaining holdovers from the Jazz teams that were led by Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Clarkson has always been a free spirit on the court, but as he’s become a veteran, he’s learned how to pick his spots and bring a steadying presence to a young Jazz team in need of that guidance.

The result has been his most productive season as a pro, averaging 21.0 points and 4.2 assists per game, both career-highs, as Utah has been a surprising play-in contender at 29-31, a half-game back of Oklahoma City for 10th in the West.

Over All-Star weekend, Clarkson took part in a live taping of ‘Scoring Credit’, a partnership between Chase Freedom, THINK50, and the NBPA. Clarkson was joined by Walker Kessler and Baron Davis to talk about the nuances of financial literacy, budgeting, financial planning, and his own experiences and financial education. Dime spoke with Clarkson after the panel discussion to chat about who he looked to for financial advice off-court, as well as growing into himself on-court and the advice and relationship he forged with Mike Conley.

The process of financial literacy, whether that’s in home ownership or investing, budgeting or working to save, can be overwhelming. What’s a good entry point for people who want to get started but aren’t sure how?

A good entry point I think is just asking questions. Trying to figure it out. It’s something where picking up a book, figuring it out on your own sometimes [helps], but you kind of have to experience it to give someone that education as well. You have children, your family, whatever, somebody could come and ask you the same question, so that’s why I say generational wealth and the education comes from people that are around you.

Are there people that you look to, and talk to, when you were starting to build this wealth and financial awareness for yourself?

A lot of it was my dad. He did a lot of work. He started, basically from nothing as well. He was in the military, served in the armed forces, stopped that when I was born. Created a business, started to learn about LLCs and the whole thing, and that was just washing cars. He started his own business and that was a successful way to support us. He figured out things, went back to school, starts learning more, that education gets passed down to me. Then he finds somebody else who has further education than that, and we figure it out from there. But like I said, that’s been a point of today in terms of spreading that education of wealth and knowledge.

Would you say your dad’s more regimented approach, if it was that, has that rubbed off on you in certain ways? Whether with this, or in your game?