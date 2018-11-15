Jordan Is Re-Releasing The Classic Concord XI In December

Nike

The Jordan XI “Concord” is arguably the greatest sneaker of all time, and for the first time since 2011 it will be re-released to the public this December — although this will be the first time the original look, with the 45, will be put on the market since its debut.

Nike made the announcement on Thursday after rumors had been swirling for some time that one of the most coveted pair of sneakers of all-time would be hitting the market again. The announcement features some of Jordan’s top stars, from basketball, other sports, and the world of entertainment, talking about why the Concords are so legendary and one of the all-time grails for sneakerheads.