Jordan & Converse Collab On An Exclusive Jersey & Sneakers

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of‘s shot to bring UNC the 1982 National Championship – a game which we just rated as one of the 10 best college basketball title games ever – Jordan Brand and Converse collaborated on a special online auction for the iconic. With every penny going to the James R. Jordan Foundation, dedicated to strengthening families, motivating youth and ensuring high quality academic opportunities for children in underserved communities, 30 packs in total will be created. Twenty-three are being auctioned online through eBay at www.JordanxConverse.com beginning today. The packs will not be available for retail.

Every pack will include a Converse Pro Leather Mid and an original North Carolina jersey, all enclosed in a deluxe hardwood box. Every sneaker is hand-signed by Jordan and laced with details that are unique to that game.

The entire boxing is outfitted with materials central to Jordan’s legacy. There is a gold colored Jumpman bridge, as well as Valor Blue fabric lining the interior as a homage to MJ’s blue UNC practice shorts. There’s even a piece of acrylic with the Jumpman, practice short logo and the inscription “30 years of 23” separating the jersey from the sneakers.

