Jordan Melo M8 – Oak Hill Player Exclusives

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Carmelo Anthony
04.16.12 6 years ago

Carmelo Anthony has been burning the league up since Mike Woodson took over in New York City, and through seven games in April, he’s averaging 31.7 points on 51 percent shooting. But before he was the man in Manhattan, Anthony was just another top prospect roaming the halls at Oak Hill Academy. Courtesy of SneakerNews, with the pictures coming from via riplovesun on hupu, we recently had a look at some of the rewards the current players at Oak Hill reap because of their association with ‘Melo: player exclusives of the Jordan Melo M8.

