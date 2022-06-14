Jordan Poole Hit Another Third Quarter Buzzer-Beating Heave In Game 5

The Golden State Warriors came into Monday night having absolutely dominated the third quarter in these NBA Finals, winning all four en route to a 2-2 series tie.

That history did not bode well for the Boston Celtics in Game 5, as they trailed by 12 going into the halftime break, but this time they shook free of their third quarter woes and became the aggressor out of halftime, lighting it up from three to turn a 12-point deficit into at one point a three-point advantage. It was a remarkable quarter, highlighted by their three-point shooting as Jayson Tatum led the way for a massive offensive turnaround that saw them make eight straight threes (dating back to the second quarter) after starting the game 0-for-12.

On the other side, the Warriors went ice cold from deep, struggling to score for a stretch of the third while Boston made its run early. Eventually they were able to find some buckets, but still saw themselves trailing by two in the final seconds. After a miss from Jaylen Brown, Andrew Wiggins pulled down the rebound and pushed it up the floor with the seconds counting down and found Jordan Poole, who for the second time this series hit a wild buzzer-beater to send Golden State into the fourth quarter with a lead.

Jordan Poole with another long-distance buzzer-beater on ABC!

A review showed Poole got the shot off just before the buzzer, with the ball leaving his fingertips with 0.1 on the clock.

Jordan Poole beats the Q3 buzzer from DEEP! BOS 74 | GSW 75

Jordan Poole beats the Q3 buzzer from DEEP! BOS 74 | GSW 75

Q4 starts NEXT on ABC

The Warriors will hope this game will also end the way Game 2 did, although in that game Poole’s shot put them up 20 rather than just one, but they rode that momentum to an early run to start the fourth that put them up by eight quickly.