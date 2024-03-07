Jordan Poole disappointed everyone in attendance for Wednesday night’s game between the Washington Wizards and the Orlando Magic. Ok, that’s a bit hyperbolic, but late in the first quarter, Poole had the chance to do something very funny and passed up the opportunity, instead making a far more sensible play despite the egging on of the crowd and his teammates on the bench.

Poole caught a pass in transition despite Cole Anthony attempting to break it up. Anthony did, however, look like he caused the Wizards’ guard to lose his balance and possession of the ball, and by the time he was able to get his bearings about him, Poole was sitting inside the three-point line with the basketball in his hands. No one was near him, so the crowd started getting antsy and Poole really looked like he wanted to shoot. Instead, he passed it to Bilal Coulibaly, who scored.

Jordan Poole tripped late in the 1st quarter and it looked like he seriously considered taking the shot from a sitting position 🤣 Peep the Wizards bench as he looks at the basket 😭pic.twitter.com/dvPiGetsbE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2024

I must implore you to turn your attention to Washington’s bench, as everyone on it thought that Poole was going to let it fly while he was sitting down. Everyone — myself included, to be clear — wanted to see him shoot this, but if there’s a silver lining for all of them, it’s that the Wizards got something out of this possession.