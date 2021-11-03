Josh Giddey Is Providing Reason For Optimism In Oklahoma City

By inking Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a max rookie extension this past offseason, the Oklahoma City Thunder confirmed what everyone already knew: he is the foundational star of their rebuild. The goal entering this season was to discern more clarity regarding who among the team’s other nine 23-and-under guys could emerge as a complementary player next to Gilgeous-Alexander’s stardom.

During the early portion of 2021-22, 19-year-old Josh Giddey has been the leading candidate for that role. Through seven games (all starts), the Australian ball-handler is averaging 11.3 points (49.5 percent true shooting), 5.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals. Already, he is Oklahoma City’s premier passer and one of the better distributors around the Association.

According to Cleaning The Glass, among players classified as “wings,” he ranks in the 100th percentile in both assist rate (32.8 percent) and assist-to-usage ratio (1.38). If it weren’t for the poor offensive talent around him, those marks would look even gaudier. Whether it’s leveraging his 6-foot-8 frame to rifle feeds over the top or set the table with laydown deliveries, he’s a marvelous interior passer, and can also laser feeds from a live dribble.

The Thunder have done exceptionally well to put him in optimal situations offensively, often ensuring he catches the ball on the move or with a slight advantage already constructed, so he can wield his size and creativity to maintain that advantage. They’ll deploy him in many early offense or secondary actions, such as side pick-and-rolls or dribble hand-offs, and avoid asking him to attack a structured defense.

He’s also empowered to push the tempo for fastbreak opportunities. Giddey is succeeding in these avenues. He doesn’t (yet) have the burst or handle to frequently initiate from a standstill, so he is not typically required to. His success is a testament to a team recognizing how to utilize its young talent and fashioning a game-plan to convey that understanding. Giddey deserves much of the praise, but not every franchise achieves this. Kudos to everyone involved because it’s breeding a lot of fun, snappy decision-making like this on the regular.

Although his scoring efficiency is subpar — 49.5 percent true shooting is more than five points below league average — he’s exhibited some pretty funky, effective and versatile creation ability. He’s already a foremost floater connoisseur. According to Synergy, among 32 players to take at least 10 “runners” this season, his 35.5 percent frequency (22 shots, 45.5 percent shooting) ranks first and is only rivaled by Tyrese Haliburton’s 32.3 percent frequency.

While they’ve predominantly been wide open, he’s also taken 25 pull-up two-pointers and netted 10 of them through seven games. Against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, he struggled mightily in the first half against their switch-heavy scheme. Yet he adapted impressively well following intermission for 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting (three points, 1-of-4 shooting, three turnovers before the break).