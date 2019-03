Getty Image

Seemingly every important member of the Lakers has spent some time out with injury this season, from LeBron James to Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. The latter two members of L.A.’s young core are out for the remainder of the season, and now are joined by guard Josh Hart.

The team announced on Thursday that Hart had undergone a procedure on his patellar tendon in his right knee that would sideline him for 12 weeks, putting his return to a basketball court at some point in late June or early July.