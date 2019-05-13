Getty Image

It was another dismal season in Phoenix for the Suns, as the young team struggled to show much in the way of notable improvement from last year to this one despite the addition of the top overall pick and an extra year of development for their young roster.

Josh Jackson entered his sophomore year hoping to build on what was a solid second half of his rookie season, but inconsistencies in his offensive game continued and the fourth overall pick from 2017 remains a difficult player to project going forward. The Suns will again be picking high in the lottery and with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton on the roster, they’ll likely be hoping to land a point guard or more wing help, which could raise questions about Jackson’s role with the team next season.

Over the weekend, Jackson compounded his on-court ups and downs with an off-court mistake as he was arrested at Rolling Loud Music Festival after attempting to enter a VIP section without a pass on multiple occasions and, eventually, trying to run away from police while handcuffed.