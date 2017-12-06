Suns Rookie Josh Jackson Sent Jakob Poeltl Flying With This Killer Crossover

#NBA Jumpstart
12.05.17 3 months ago

Getty Image

While the 2017 NBA Draft class is largely off to a hot start, Phoenix Suns swingman Josh Jackson has struggled to some degree as a rookie. The 20-year-old from Kansas has endured efficiency issues while his team scuffles considerably and, while it is far too early to begin writing him off from a big-picture perspective, Jackson has largely operated outside of the national consciousness when compared to the other top-tier players in the group.

On Tuesday evening, though, Jackson made a highlight-reel play that should garner some attention and it came at the expense of 2016 first round pick Jakob Poeltl. In short, a crossover from Jackson sent the 7-foot Poeltl flying toward the floor before a beautiful drop-off pass to Suns big man Alex Len for a dunk.

Josh Jackson… TOO MUCH SAUCE! 😮😮💀

A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on

That is absolute filth and, if anything, it looks even more devastating from another angle.

