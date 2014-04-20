Video: Josh McRoberts Smashes On Chris Andersen

04.20.14 4 years ago

The Bobcats have valiantly attempted to stay with the Heat in Game 1 this afternoon, but the tweaked plantar fascia of Al Jefferson has limited his mobility, and the Heat have a double-digit lead in the fourth. None of that changes the unexpected Josh McRoberts jam he threw down on Chris Andersen.

The floppy-haired former Dukie passed right by Andersen’s outstretched arm.

(GIFS via @_MarcusD_)

What do you think?

