Josh Smith Drops The Hammer On OKC; Dirk Drops 40

Josh Smith might not be an All-Star but he had arguably one of the best games of his career in the Hawks’ seven-point upset of Oklahoma City. Smith did everything, including hitting more jump hooks than seemingly anyone in a game since Kareem, and murdering the league’s top shot blocker at the rim with this dunk. He had 30 and 12 and even made a trey, and put the game away late by dominating inside. There was a stretch at the end of the game with the ATL up five where the Thunder missed three consecutive threes and Smith got the rebound on every single one. But off the first miss, Smith threw it away in the backcourt, and then off the second, Jeff Teague (18 points) committed an offensive foul bringing the ball up. So finally on the third miss, Smith immediately called timeout, despite being up five with 24 seconds left and the Thunder ready to foul. Only the Hawks could pull something like that off and still walk away with a win … Kevin Durant had 35, but missed four straight threes in the closing minutes. He also put together Marvin Williams‘ funeral arrangements on an isolation move to end the first half, and had a huge third quarter finish where he dunked so hard that he could’ve been charged with assault and battery … For four or so minutes at the end of the first quarter, Durant and Tracy McGrady matched up against one another in one of those unique “What could’ve been?” moments. That’s basketball evolution right there… KD is like the second coming of what T-Mac first started, except he’s already enjoying team success and hasn’t admittedly quit on his team for an entire season. The lil’ game within the game ended when McGrady drove to the hoop, got bumped, and had to leave with what they later deemed a strained left knee … With the shot clock winding down on one Atlanta possession in the third, Ivan Johnson set up to take a jumper, and Serge Ibaka came from out of nowhere for one of the most ridiculous jump shot blocks we’ve ever seen. He sent it into the 10th row. That was one of the first times we’ve ever seen someone actually spike block a jump shot … Memphis showed just how good they can be in the fourth quarter of their 100-83 win over Detroit. Or maybe, the Pistons just showed how awful they can be. The Grizzlies turned a Piston lead into a blowout by scoring 17 consecutive points. O.J. Mayo was throwing up bombs. He hit four late threes, and even Quincy Pondexter made a triple and had a crazy reverse layup for a three-point play where the Memphis bench nearly lost their minds … Former “franchise point guard” Rodney Stuckey took 22 shots. And made six … Keep reading to hear how JaVale McGee did it again …
guys tend to give no credit to teams that beat underhanded teams. but guys have to realize this is the nba and guys come to battle everyday. undermanned teams can win if they focus and josh smith and co. proved that again tonight.
dirk, if only lebron possessed your feathery touch. kobe says no one in the nba is his rival. wonder if lebron viewed kobe as one. sunday’s matchups will have me glued to the tv for about 5+hours.
stern says he’s done by 2014? bet the hornets wish he was done before the season started. i know he won’t be, but if jordan became commish, it’d be funny if his first call to order would be changing the logo, or the uniform adidas sponsors to all jumpman.
Josh Smith’s dunk on Ibaka was nasty. In case you didn’t see it, [www.youtube.com] Need more of those in today’s NBA.
I don’t get why Byron doesn’t play Irving up to 35 mins per game. The guy has proven to be really good or maybe Byron really likes Sessions’ game. And Felton coming off the bench now? I know he’s been playing terrible for over a month but Crawford is not a PG and Felton is the only PG in that lineup. Who said that theory of “Mike D’s players have great numbers cause they are good players to begin with” again? But I always liked Felton so I hope he picks it up soon. He and Beasley are on the same boat now.
Oh, and cute layup by Aquille Carr.
Josh smith was sooo snubbed, why the hell was JJ in the all-star?
Good night of games. Kevin Loves dunk on “Ghostface” Pryzbilla was Niko Pekavic ugly! Especially significant because it came right after Ghost got a tech for trying to teabag JJ Barea when he was sitting on the floor.
Kevin Love seemed to take this game personal. Reminded me of the Clippers game where he hit the game winner. He was playing like he was out to prove LMA wasn’t as good as him. And that is probably one of my favorite things about guys like Love, Rose, Durant, and Westbrook. They know and understand the moment. They aren’t out there trying to be buddy buddy.
Josh Smith’s dunk was nasty but i don’t think it’s even top 5 this year. Not with all the dunks from Blake/DJ, and the college kids. If Josh had gotten more air on the dunk and did a little cock back thing, then it would be top 5.
Dwight Howard squaring off with Drew Gooden was like watching Wilt Chamberlin back in his days. Gooden was just unmatched.
Looking at Wilt, if he were to play today i think he would be like Andrew Bynum but a little faster and jumper a little higher. I would say Dwight, but Wilt couldn’t get up like that, he wasn’t that cut up, and he wasn’t that short (Dwight is 6’11). Wilt also looked to have really long arms just like Bynum.
I saw that move Kevin Durant put on Marvin Williams and the only thing that came to mind was “Unfair”. It’s unfair that someone 6’10-7ft can handle the ball that well, shoot that damn good, and be that damn quick. I honestly don’t see how he doesn’t put up 35pts a night.
UConn needs a PG. Napier and Boatright are like having MArbury and AI as your backcourt. But without the talent.
It really shows you just how great Kemba Walker was in college.
UCLA had a big win. That Tyler Lamb kid is going to be a problem child by next year. One of the best all around players in the country and probably the best defender in college ball. Hope he doesn’t ruin it by coming out early.
Gotta give props to Brittney Griner. She has better post moves than every college center and 95% of the centers in the NBA. The girl is a beast and a legend in womens ball while only being a junior. She’s going to be scary in the WNBA where the game really opens up.
Lastly…UNC beat the dog shyt outta Puke. At Cameron Indoor. On Senior Night. in front of Doc Rivers and Dell Curry. I love every moment of seeing the pain on the parents faces as they watched their sons get abused. I was especially happy when Austin Rivers got tip dunked on by PJ Hairston for not boxing out. And I damn near lost my voice when James McAdoo tip dunked on Pukes entire front line. These are the kinda days that make sports all worth it.
Gotta give credit to Ibaka, most guys would just step out of the way but he challenged JSmoove.
It feels so wrong but I just had to put some cash on Miami -3. I can’t see us doing much against that kind of defense
Dirk scored 40 while playing only 28 minutes.
When was the last time someone hit 40 points while playing just a few minutes. Cant remember.
TMac in his prime is a better basketball player than KD. KD’s a scorer and needs work on everything else. TMac could play some point forward.
Thank you, Mr Magic Johnson, for squashin that little debate…
When Dirk is money there is nothing better to watch as far as some crazy shots that you think “no way” when it releases but it somehow rainbow’s in. Unreal. I mean, to be that big and have that touch, it’s no wonder so many top defenders say their toughest cover was the Diggler…
Skeeter – Very true about Dirk. Other guys, like Rose, hit a ton of WTF shots, but they are all super athletic. Dirk always looks like a giant noodle and the ball comes out somewhere.
I am going to give Beib a little bit of an ego boost here. I like the Knicks’ bench. It is probably due to Baron Davis and JR Smith being better than most guys coming off of the bench, and being in DAntoni’s offense, but just turn them loose for 18 minutes a game and see what happens.
kobe got 60 in 3 qtrs…and i don’t even think he played all 36 minutes of it.
@ big island. very true. i didn’t understand why people were questioning the jr smith signing. an offensive player in diantoni’s system was being questioned. it was weird to me. as for diddy, baron davis’s handles and passing is a step up from lin’s respectively, so his presence is definitely a boost for sure.
since when did rondo start wearing his headband again? i thought after stern said u culdn’t wear it upside down that rondo said he’d stop wearing it all together.
the knicks lost. but they culda won if pierce did the “right play” and passed up his 3 that sent the game to overtime to a wide open teammate on the arc.
Well played Beib, well played.
I hate Kobe for being a jacker, but I want him to go for 70 on Wade. Hell, break Wilt’s 100. Something about him and Lebron walking into the arena made me hate him even more than I normally do, so for today, and probably today only, I want Kobe to go for 17,835 points today.
Today.
bieber trying to get rose to dance. no budging.
rose can’t resist busting a move w/ napoleon dynamite ..rite?
