Josh Smith Drops The Hammer On OKC; Dirk Drops 40

03.04.12 6 years ago 22 Comments
Josh Smith might not be an All-Star but he had arguably one of the best games of his career in the Hawks’ seven-point upset of Oklahoma City. Smith did everything, including hitting more jump hooks than seemingly anyone in a game since Kareem, and murdering the league’s top shot blocker at the rim with this dunk. He had 30 and 12 and even made a trey, and put the game away late by dominating inside. There was a stretch at the end of the game with the ATL up five where the Thunder missed three consecutive threes and Smith got the rebound on every single one. But off the first miss, Smith threw it away in the backcourt, and then off the second, Jeff Teague (18 points) committed an offensive foul bringing the ball up. So finally on the third miss, Smith immediately called timeout, despite being up five with 24 seconds left and the Thunder ready to foul. Only the Hawks could pull something like that off and still walk away with a win … Kevin Durant had 35, but missed four straight threes in the closing minutes. He also put together Marvin Williams‘ funeral arrangements on an isolation move to end the first half, and had a huge third quarter finish where he dunked so hard that he could’ve been charged with assault and battery … For four or so minutes at the end of the first quarter, Durant and Tracy McGrady matched up against one another in one of those unique “What could’ve been?” moments. That’s basketball evolution right there… KD is like the second coming of what T-Mac first started, except he’s already enjoying team success and hasn’t admittedly quit on his team for an entire season. The lil’ game within the game ended when McGrady drove to the hoop, got bumped, and had to leave with what they later deemed a strained left knee … With the shot clock winding down on one Atlanta possession in the third, Ivan Johnson set up to take a jumper, and Serge Ibaka came from out of nowhere for one of the most ridiculous jump shot blocks we’ve ever seen. He sent it into the 10th row. That was one of the first times we’ve ever seen someone actually spike block a jump shot … Memphis showed just how good they can be in the fourth quarter of their 100-83 win over Detroit. Or maybe, the Pistons just showed how awful they can be. The Grizzlies turned a Piston lead into a blowout by scoring 17 consecutive points. O.J. Mayo was throwing up bombs. He hit four late threes, and even Quincy Pondexter made a triple and had a crazy reverse layup for a three-point play where the Memphis bench nearly lost their minds … Former “franchise point guard” Rodney Stuckey took 22 shots. And made six … Keep reading to hear how JaVale McGee did it again …

