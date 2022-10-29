primo
Joshua Primo Announced He Will Focus On His Mental Health After Being Waived By The Spurs

About an hour before the Spurs were scheduled to tipoff a home game against the Bulls, the team issued a stunning release that they were waiving Joshua Primo, the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Primo played in the first four games for San Antonio, averaging 7 points per game in just over 23 minutes per, before sitting out Wednesday’s game with what was listed as “left glute soreness.” His release shocked the NBA as the Spurs had just picked up his third-year option on October 10, guaranteeing his $4.5 million salary for next season, and he was one of a few point guards on the San Antonio roster. There were no details on why Primo was released given, with Gregg Popovich declining to speak on it beyond the vague statement in the team’s official release, and while many assumed something must have happened off the court, no NBA newsbreakers could find out any information on specifics.

Later Friday night, Primo released a statement himself to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski explaining that he was seeking help for “previous trauma I have suffered” and would be focusing on his mental health treatment for the time being after being released.

Hopefully Primo is able to get the help he needs and can feel comfortable speaking on whatever he is dealing with currently in the future, as he notes he hopes to be able to help others in the future.

