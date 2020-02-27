The Jr. NBA Global Championships Will Return To Orlando This August

As the NBA continues to expand it’s global initiative with its Basketball Without Borders camps and activities that look to bring opportunity and exposure to top high school aged prospects from around the world, they’re also expanding their reach with the younger generation of basketball players.

On Thursday, the league announced the Jr. NBA Global Championship will return to Orlando this August, running August 11-16, with 32 of the best youth teams in the world, both boy’s and girl’s, competing for the title. There are eight regions from the United States that are represented at the tournament — Central, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Northwest, South, Southeast and West — and eight teams from global regions — Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, Europe & Middle East, India, Latin America, and Mexico.

Along with the tournament, the teams will participate in various drills and activities with current and former NBA and WNBA players as they get a chance to work alongside some legends of the game, with Dwyane Wade, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Breanna Stewart among those that spent time at the championships last year. Games will be broadcast on the Fox networks — Fox, FS1, and FS2 — like last year, when 16 games were televised across the networks. Qualifying competitions for the 32 spots in the tournament will begin later this spring.