Getty Image

Marcus Smart is one of those guys that just gets under people’s skin. His attitude, playstyle, and general demeanor doesn’t make him very likable unless you’re a teammate of his. So, for someone like J.R. Smith that has spent years battling against him, Smart can become exhausting to deal with.

Smart was recently ejected when he got into it with Deandre Bembry before a mid-game tip off play on Saturday. What started off as trash talk kept growing into something more before Smart was running through a crowd of people to get at Bembry.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Smart was fined $35,000 for his role in the incident. That’s to be expected when you notice that Smart ignored multiple officials and team staff trying to remove him from the court. He barrels through everybody to try and get to Bembry.