Getting engaged at a sporting event is a bit of a touchy subject. Some folks are into the idea, while others believe that it’s not the time or the place for what is legitimately one of the most important moments of a person’s life. During Thursday night’s New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, one person decided it was, indeed, the right place to do it, and as a result, this beautiful thing had a unique twist: Julius Randle and a referee having a lengthy conversation about something that happened during the Knicks’ game against the Detroit Pistons.

League Pass caught the in-arena moment where two Knicks fans were given tickets to see a show at Radio City Music Hall this holiday season, but as it turns out, it was all a setup so that the dude could drop down on one knee and pop the question. And then, as you can see on the left of the screen, Randle shows up and starts talking to the referee about something that appeared to have him pretty upset. You keep waiting for Randle to walk away while the proposal is happening, but it just keeps going.

The most important thing here is to say congratulations to the happy couple. I will now, as a person who became an ordained minister on the internet to perform wedding ceremonies in the pass, volunteer to do their ceremony on the condition that both Julius Randle and this referee also attend.