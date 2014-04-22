Kentucky’s Julius Randle Declares For The NBA Draft

Kentucky’s Julius Randle officially declared for this summer’s NBA Draft in a live press conference this afternoon. The 19-year-old Randle is considered a lock as a top-10 pick, with a good chance to be drafted within the first five. A 6-9, 250-pound beast with incredibly quick feet, the freshman averaged 15 points and 10.4 rebounds this season, but had just 10 points and six boards in the team’s loss to UConn in the National Championship Game.

I would like to thank the entire Kentucky family for this year, but I have decided to take the next step and enter into the NBA draft. — Julius Randle (@J30_RANDLE) April 22, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Randle was the centerpiece of one of the greatest recruiting classes in college basketball history, demanding the most attention alongside other stud freshmen like James Young and the Harrison twins. Aaron and Andrew haven’t announced their plans for next year, but the 6-6 Young is also leaving for the NBA. Either way, with another strong class of first-year players coming in next year, expect the Wildcats to be ranked high in the preseason polls yet again.

Meanwhile, Randle must adjust to longer, more athletic players at the next level, even if he is perhaps the most NBA-ready player alongside Jabari Parker.

Where does he best fit in?

