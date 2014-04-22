Kentucky’s Julius Randle Declares For The NBA Draft

04.22.14 4 years ago

Kentucky’s Julius Randle officially declared for this summer’s NBA Draft in a live press conference this afternoon. The 19-year-old Randle is considered a lock as a top-10 pick, with a good chance to be drafted within the first five. A 6-9, 250-pound beast with incredibly quick feet, the freshman averaged 15 points and 10.4 rebounds this season, but had just 10 points and six boards in the team’s loss to UConn in the National Championship Game.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Randle was the centerpiece of one of the greatest recruiting classes in college basketball history, demanding the most attention alongside other stud freshmen like James Young and the Harrison twins. Aaron and Andrew haven’t announced their plans for next year, but the 6-6 Young is also leaving for the NBA. Either way, with another strong class of first-year players coming in next year, expect the Wildcats to be ranked high in the preseason polls yet again.

Meanwhile, Randle must adjust to longer, more athletic players at the next level, even if he is perhaps the most NBA-ready player alongside Jabari Parker.

Where does he best fit in?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagJulius RandleLatest NewsNBA DRAFTUNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP