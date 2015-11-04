Julius Randle’s Reverse Throwdown On Kenneth Faried Caps His Terrific First Week

11.04.15 2 years ago

If there was any lingering worry as to whether Julius Randle would show any signs of rust after recovering from a broken leg, his first week of play has put them to rest.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been absolutely miserable in the first week of the season, but it’s certainly not because of Randle. The sophomore (though, for all intents and purposes, rookie) has been one of the few bright spots for the Lakers thus far. He’s averaging 14 points and eight rebounds (his 31.4 defensive rebounding percentage is particularly impressive) per game, doing so while sharing the court with the likes of Nick Young, Lou Williams and Kobe Bryant, none of whom are known for their propensity to share the ball. His motor still runs nonstop, and he’s shown no fear in facing any opponent, whether it was Kevin Garnett, Draymond Green or Kenneth Faried, who was on the wrong end of Randle’s latest vicious dunk.

TAGSJulius RandleKENNETH FARIEDLOS ANGELES LAKERS

