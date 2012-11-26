Justin Bieber, Drake and the Best of NBA Instagram This Week

Instagram has added yet another avenue for basketball fans to connect with the personalities of their favorite NBA, college and high school players. It’s damn near impossible though for most normal people to stay up with everything that gets posted to Instagram on a daily basis, so we’re gonna help out the best way we know how: by collecting the best pics each week for our readers to cruise through at their leisure.

Here’s our first crack for the best of this past week. Let us know what we missed in the comments section below.

Justin Bieber and Drake played ball with Amir Johnson. Bieber rocking the Supras, Drake the Jordan 10s and Johnson the Jordan 13s.

The box score from Jack Taylor‘s 138-point game. [WATCH VIDEO OF HIS 138-POINT GAME HERE]

Russell Westbrook serving Thanksgiving dinner at an event for his Why Not? Foundation.