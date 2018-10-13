Getty Image

With the Monday deadline looming, fourth-year wing-man Justise Winslow has reportedly come to terms on his rookie extension with the Miami Heat.

The two sides had been in negotiations for weeks, and reports emerged last week that they were getting close to a deal ahead of the October 15 deadline, which is the final day for first-round players selected in the 2015 draft class to sign their rookie extensions. Had Winslow and the Heat not finalized a deal, he would’ve become a restricted free agent on July 1 next summer.

The deal shows that the Heat consider Winslow a crucial part of their equation moving forward, and it begs the question as to whether he may have been a sticking point in Miami’s recent talks for a Jimmy Butler deal.

Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow has agreed to a three-year, $39M extension, league sources tell ESPN. Roc Nation and Heat completed work on rookie extension ahead of Monday’s deadline. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 13, 2018

There’s been some skepticism about Winslow’s ability to evolve into a valuable rotation piece for the Heat. With his size and athleticism, Winslow can defender multiple positions, but his shooting struggles early in his career were cause for some concern.

He showed some progress last season, however, as he shot 38 percent from behind the arc, albeit on limited attempts. Winslow is one of three other players from his class – including Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker – to sign rookie extensions this seasons.