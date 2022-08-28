jusuf nurkic rudy gobert
Jusuf Nurkic Hit Rudy Gobert With A ‘Too Small’ During A Basketball World Cup Qualifying Matchup

We’re a little less than two months away from the NBA season tipping off. Before we get to that point, NBA players of European descent have a whole lot on their plates, as teams are in the midst of FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers right now and EuroBasket begins next week.

This led to a pretty major upset on Saturday afternoon, as the second-best team in Europe by FIBA rankings, France, traveled to Sarajevo to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina. The No. 46 team in the FIBA rankings, Bosnia and Herzegovina managed to defend their home court in a 96-90 victory. It was a matchup of two of the continent’s top centers, with Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic and recently-acquired Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert going head-to-head.

Nurkic had one heck of a night, going for 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block. This included one moment when he put France big man and former Boston Celtics center Vincent Poirier on a poster.

A few possessions later, Nurkic got to battle with Gobert on the block and managed to convert a jump hook right over him. Not only did this make him smile, but Nurkic decided to take things one step further by hitting Gobert with a too small celebration.

Gobert won’t have to wait long to potentially get some revenge on Nurkic. Bosnia and Herzegovina is in France’s group at EuroBasket, with the two teams slated to play one another on Sept. 6 in Germany.

