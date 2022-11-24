No. 3 Kansas Beat Wisconsin On A Wild Buzzer-Beating Tip-In In Overtime

Early season college basketball is wildly unpredictable, and as such we get to see some incredible upsets as top teams are still getting their bearings in the first month of the season. On Thursday, No. 3 Kansas appeared as though they might be the latest highly ranked casualty of the early college hoops season until Bobby Pettiford saved the day in the final second of overtime.

Trailing 68-67, Kansas was struggling to get a decent shot off so Zach Clemence just threw up a deep three that went begging, with the rebound being tipped up in the air and Pettiford somehow able to corral the ball and throw up a scooping layup on the fly to beat the buzzer for a game-winner and keep Kansas undefeated on the early season.

It’s a brutal way to lose for Wisconsin, which saw a Kansas three force overtime at the end of regulation and then again couldn’t get the stop they needed in OT to beat the Jayhawks. For Kansas, it’s a gutty win and Pettiford gets to be the hero in the Bahamas, as years of training playing 21 on the playground with tips pays off in a huge moment for the Jayhawks, as his acrobatic finish off a loose rebound got them to the Battle 4 Atlantis final.