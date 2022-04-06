Kareem Abdul-Jabbar turned heads earlier this week when he criticized LeBron James. While Abdul-Jabbar has expressed some disappointment in his fellow Laker in the past due to comments and an Instagram post about COVID-19, it did seem like he was taking his critiques to another level when he said “some of the things he’s done, he should be embarrassed about.”

Abdul-Jabbar made it a point to say that James has done numerous good things in communities before he expressed that sentiment, and in the aftermath, he released a statement clarifying that any criticism he levies towards James is done “in the spirit of a loving older brother offering guidance.” And on Tuesday, Abdul-Jabbar appeared on Sirius XM NBA Radio and offered up an apology to James.

“All I have to say is this: I was there to give Carmelo Anthony the Social Justice Champion Award,” Abdul-Jabbar said, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. “I’ve been talking to the press since high school. That’s 60 years of making statements. And I haven’t always gotten it right. And Sunday was one of those nights.

“It wasn’t my intention to criticize LeBron in any way. He’s done so much for the Black community as well as for the game of basketball. We may not always agree, but I want to whole-heartedly apologize to LeBron and make it clear to him that I have tremendous respect for him. If he can accept that, I’ll be very happy.”

James has yet to comment on Abdul-Jabbar’s original statement, his follow-up, or his apology.