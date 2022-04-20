It took one game for the 2-7 matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves to become perhaps the most exciting first-round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Both teams are led by young stars and came into things with chips on their shoulders, and after the Timberwolves took Game 1 in Memphis, all eyes were on Tuesday night’s Game 2. (Well, as long as you have NBA TV, but that’s neither here nor there.)

Anyway, one of the best moments of Game 1 came when Karl-Anthony Towns Sr. and Tee Morant — you’ve probably heard of their sons! — met up at midcourt during a stoppage in play and had a conversation with one another. The whole thing really was spectacular, behold:

On Tuesday, we got part two of KAT Sr. and Tee going back-and-forth with one another. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports is on sideline duty for Game 2, and at one point during the second quarter, he was able to pull both of them aside and just let them talk some junk. It is one of the best things that has been put on air during a basketball game in some time.

"They get a little lead, now they want to talk!"@ChrisBHaynes checks in with Karl Anthony Towns Sr. and Tee Morant during Timberwolves-Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/L4BnfnVhOL — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 20, 2022

Forget a Players Only broadcast, let us get a dadcast during Game 3 on Thursday night.