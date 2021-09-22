It is exceedingly rare for NBA teams to make gigantic changes to their front office a week before the start of training camp, but the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to do just that on Wednesday afternoon. The team announced its decision to part ways with president Gersson Rosas, with owner Glen Taylor saying in a statement, “Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of.”

Making this sort of change at any point in the NBA calendar is a gigantic decision, but considering the timing (and the fact that the Timberwolves’ hat has prominently been in the ring in the race to trade for Ben Simmons), Rosas’ ouster comes as a shock to many. In a potentially bad bit of news for the team, one such person who is shocked appears to be superstar big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who took to Twitter in the immediate aftermath of the news and posted three letters that get a point across.

Now, it’s plausible any number of things could have led to Towns tweeting this, but considering the timing, this simple message speaks volumes.