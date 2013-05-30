Karl Malone Accepts A Coaching Job With The Utah Jazz

05.29.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

According to reports, Karl Malone is returning to the Utah Jazz as a part-time big man coach. Jazz CEO Greg Miller said Wednesday that Malone will work primarily with Derrick Favors and Enes Kanter, the team’s frontcourt of the future.

If you’re a Jazz fan, this is great news. Both Favors and Kanter have a lot of talent and either way, whether he’s a good coach or a bad one, at worst, Malone’s ridiculous work ethic should rub off on them.

Is this a good move?

