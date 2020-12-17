Kawhi Leonard On Whether The ‘Apple Time’ Story Is True: ‘No’

Kawhi Leonard found himself in the spotlight when he led the Toronto Raptors to an NBA championship. This, because of the hyper-online era we live in, meant that people had lighthearted fun at his expense. The peak of this was when a fake story went around about Leonard eating apples with a knife and fork — you have probably read this before, but here it is:

damn Kawhi really is a different dude pic.twitter.com/bLTBSDZQy2 — Mike Camerlengo (@MCamerlengo) June 8, 2019

The story is both hilarious and obviously fake. Still, “Apple Time” has followed him around, because while it’s fake, people are still in on the joke and enjoy it — my personal favorite example of this is how Vince Staples, in an attempt to convince Leonard to join the Clippers, tweeted about apples a lot one night.

Anyway, Leonard went onto Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night and got asked about the story. He laughed! But also, he confirmed that it’s not real.

Kawhi addresses the rumor he brought 12 (red) apples to a Spurs team dinner and ate them with a knife and fork. pic.twitter.com/QxEOA7udfH — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 17, 2020

“Who came up with that story right there?” Leonard said while laughing. When asked if it was true, Leonard responded, “No, no, not at all. I do have an apple tree, but I didn’t pick my apples and bring them to dinner.”

Something about Leonard saying he has an apple tree, an unexpected twist in this story, made me smile. But regardless, while this story is not real, whenever Leonard is taking over games, it will forever be Apple Time.