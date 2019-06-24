Kawhi Leonard Declined His Player Option But Is ‘Seriously Considering’ Re-Signing With The Raptors

It’s been just over a week since the Toronto Raptors won their first championship in franchise history by toppling the Warriors, but it’s starting to feel like ancient history as the NBA Draft has come and gone and the basketball world is ready to shift gears once again to free agency, which gets underway on June 30.

So much of the talk has centered on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, as their futures are rumored to be intertwined in various hypothetical scenarios — mostly orbiting the NYC area. But the man who helped deliver Toronto its historic title is also among those coveted players who will, at the very least, test the waters this summer.

On Sunday, Kawhi Leonard officially declined his player option with the Raptors for the coming season, which makes him an unrestricted free agent and thus eligible for a larger payday, with Kawhi reportedly leaning heavily toward returning to the team that traded for him last summer.

