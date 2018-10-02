Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard is rarely one to make headlines for things he says, simply because he rarely says anything at all.

Leonard’s media availabilities typically feature him answering with succinct responses that are maybe usable in a game story, but are never going to have reporters rushing to get quotes out on Twitter. His soft-spoken nature makes him something of a mystery, because we really don’t know a ton about him. So, when he arrived in Toronto for media day last week, one of the first questions for Leonard was what he’d like Raptors fans to know about him.

Leonard responded by saying he’s a fun guy but said he couldn’t really elaborate unless he was asked something more specific, noting he couldn’t even see the reporter. It was then that he unleashed a hearty laugh, which, maybe for the first time in his career, caused him to become a meme.