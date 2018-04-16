ESPN’s Brian Windhorst Thinks ‘What Happens To Kawhi Leonard Is A Link To What Happens With LeBron’

Associate Editor
04.16.18

Getty Image

The market for forwards this offseason has the potential to be completely insane. LeBron James has the flexibility to hit the open market as a free agent if he declines the player option in his contract. Kawhi Leonard could be on the trade block if his relationship with the San Antonio Spurs gets to the point where they decide to go their separate ways.

If they both are available this offseason, it stands to reason that teams across the league are going to do whatever it takes to acquire them, as they’re two of the best basketball players in the world. On Monday’s edition of SportsNation, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst suggested that it’s possible that there’s a “link” between the two players heading into the summer.

