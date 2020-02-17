Kawhi Leonard Debuted His New Balance Signature Sneaker At The All-Star Game

Kawhi Leonard’s 2018 led to some serious changes for the former Finals MVP, as he went from San Antonio to Toronto in a blockbuster trade and also left Jordan Brand for New Balance.

Leonard would go on to win his second championship and second Finals MVP with the Raptors, wearing New Balance’s OMN1 along the way as they re-launched their hoops line. Now in Los Angeles, Kawhi and New Balance unveiled his upcoming signature sneaker, that will release in full in fall 2020, at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

The KAWHI — a pretty straightforward name for a straightforward guy — is a midtop that has a silhouette fairly similar to the OMN1, with a knit upper and a large New Balance logo on the back. The tongue features Kawhi’s new logo, which we’ll surely get more details on the meaning behind it soon — his Klaw logo did not travel with him from Jordan to NB.

As New Balance announced in their Instagram post unveiling the shoe, there will be some limited availability to get the sneaker later this spring before the wide release in the fall ahead of next season. Right now, details on the sneaker and its release are slim, but surely we’ll learn more about the sneaker in the coming months, from the tech in it to pricing and release information.