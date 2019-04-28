Getty Image

If the Toronto Raptors play the entire playoffs to the level they performed during their 108-95 Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, they could make a run to the NBA Finals look pretty easy. Kawhi Leonard scored a playoff career-best 45 points. That alone is enough for the Raptors to pick up a win, but add in the 29 points from Pascal Siakam, and it’s awfully hard to find a path to beating them.

Most points by a Raptors duo in a playoff game in franchise history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rI9cPBLvSD — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 28, 2019

It was a performance so great that even LeBron James had to give credit to what he was seeing.