Kawhi Leonard And Pascal Siakam Showed They Can Do The Incredible In Their Game 1 Win Over Philly

04.28.19 34 mins ago

If the Toronto Raptors play the entire playoffs to the level they performed during their 108-95 Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, they could make a run to the NBA Finals look pretty easy. Kawhi Leonard scored a playoff career-best 45 points. That alone is enough for the Raptors to pick up a win, but add in the 29 points from Pascal Siakam, and it’s awfully hard to find a path to beating them.

It was a performance so great that even LeBron James had to give credit to what he was seeing.

