Kawhi Leonard played only nine games for the San Antonio Spurs due to a quad injury last year, but he is back in the conversation of the best players in the NBA this season. He was an All-Star starter last month and is in contention for an all-NBA honor at forward.

Time has helped Leonard heal from the injuries that derailed his seventh season in the league, but the Toronto Raptor has also praised his current team for the way they have handled his health throughout the season.