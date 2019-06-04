Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard is a very good basketball player. He is also certainly part of a government experiment to see if humans would notice when an alien was quietly integrated into society.

Leonard soundbites, while painstakingly droll, have taken on a life of their own during the season, from his “I’m a fun guy” comment and “this is what a laugh sounds like, right?” laugh at his introductory presser for the Toronto Raptors to saying “ni hao” out of nowhere when asked by a Mandarin reporter if he’d like to say anything to his Chinese fans. You never know what Leonard’s going to say, and it will almost certainly be brief and far too literal, but that’s become part of the joy of his persona.

Turns out, Leonard has been like this all his life. In an oral history for The Athletic about his two years at San Diego State, Leonard’s college teammates revealed that the Raptors star liked to engage in some good old fashioned smack talk, and it’s exactly what you’d expect.