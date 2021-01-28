WNBA free agents won’t be able to officially sign new contracts until Monday, but Wednesday brought a flurry of news regarding some major players changing teams in the W for this upcoming season.

The first domino to fall was Candace Parker leaving the Sparks after 13 seasons to go home to Chicago to play for the Sky, where she’ll immediately boost expectations in Chicago to be a championship contender. The Sparks did get good news elsewhere, as Nneka Ogwumike will ink an extension to stay in Los Angeles, but there’s work to be done for L.A. to fill the massive hole left by the future Hall of Famer.

Another top team in the West saw a longtime former All-Star depart, as three-time All-Star Kayla McBride will go from Las Vegas to Minnesota to play for the Lynx, first reported by Rachel Galligan of Winsidr.

Sources have told @winsidr that Kayla McBride has verbally agreed to terms of a multi-year deal with the Minnesota Lynx. — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 27, 2021

Kayla McBride has agreed to terms with Minnesota, and she’s championship ready. pic.twitter.com/7kThOlHCEr — WSLAM (@wslam) January 27, 2021

McBride figures to bring more shooting to the Lynx backcourt, as she looks to bounceback from what was a bit of a down season in the Wubble, but was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019, shooting 41 percent from deep across those two seasons. It’s a big get for Minnesota, who finished 4th in the standings in the Wubble and can fit McBride in between their sensational youngsters, Crystal Dangerfield and Napheesa Collier, to create a formidable trio capable of contending in the loaded West.