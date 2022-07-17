Kelsey Plum Re-Signs With The Aces On A Two-Year Contract Extension

Former number One overall pick and current breakout star for the Las Vegas Aces, Kelsey Plum, has re-signed with the franchise on a multi-year contract extension the team announced today, with the length of the contract reported by Rachel Galligan.

With Plum now extended, the Aces have officially re-signed all five of their starters through the 2023 WNBA season.

Under first year head coach Becky Hammon, Plum’s game has blossomed, progressing from Sixth Player of the Year this past season to an All-Star Game MVP, all but guaranteed All-WNBA selection this season, and MVP buzz. Ahead of today’s nationally televised matchup with the Connecticut Sun, Plum is second in the league in scoring average and is amidst one of the most prolific distance-shooting seasons in W history. According to Her Hoop Stats, only five players have eclipsed a season shooting 40+% from deep on six or more attempts per game: Katie Smith (2004), Becky Hammon (2007), Diana Taurasi (2009), Sugar Rodgers (2026), and Plum this season. She’s on pace to be only the third player in league history to average three makes or more from deep, joining Arike Ogunbowale and Diana Taurasi (4 times).

While her distance shooting sets the table for Plum’s game, her growth as a playmaker this season has been arguably even more important in her growth and further development. She excels pushing the pace, attacking odd advantages, and running ball screen continuity concepts, something the Aces thrive upon.

Upon the signing in the Aces’ official release, General Manager Natalie Williams said, “Kelsey Plum is a generational talent, and one of the hardest working athletes I have ever known. Her preparation and work ethic are second to none. Kelsey has the ability to impact the game in so many facets, and with the great mentorship of Coach Becky Hammon, she is proving herself to be one the best guards in the WNBA. We are thrilled to re-sign her, and strengthen our incredibly talented core group.”

This move is sizable for Las Vegas, as well as the entire league. While it’s entirely possible that trades can happen moving forward, maintaining the core of a team that has been at the top of the W for much of the season, and in the upper tier since the turn of the decade is substantial.

All five starters are under 30, have made at least one All-Star team, and are scoring in double figures this season. Sitting at 17-7 and 2nd in the WNBA standings with 12 games remaining this season, the Aces are primed to make noise this season and for the foreseeable future.