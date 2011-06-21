Kemba Walker Drops The “EZ Pass” Mixtape With DJ Skee

It seems like Kemba Walker is everywhere these days, and he’s only going to become more popular once he hits the League. So in preparation for this Thursday’s NBA Draft, Kemba teamed up with DJ Skee to drop the “EZ Pass” mixtape, featuring music inspired by and inspiring to the future lottery pick from Rick Ross, Drake, Kanye West, Wale, Lil Wayne and much, much more. Check out the tracklist and download it after the jump.

1. EZ Pass Intro

2. Cory Gunz â€“ Know My Name

3. Rick Ross ft. Wale, Meek Mill & Pill â€“ Self Made

4. Drake â€“ Dreams Money Can Buy

5. Swizz Beatz ft. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, & Cassidy â€“ My Hood

6. Fat Joe â€“ My God

7. Big Sean ft. Kanye West & Roscoe Dash â€“ Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay

8. Fabolous & Young Jeezy â€“ Rollin

9. Game ft. Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, Fabolous, & Lil Wayne â€“ Bottles & Rockin J’s

10. Jeremih â€“ Look At Me Now

11. 50 Cent â€“ Outlaw

12. Snoop Dogg ft. R. Kelly, Waka Flock Flame, & Gucci Mane â€“ Platinum (Remix)

13. Wale ft. Jeremih & Rick Ross â€“ That Way

14. S-Mak â€“ Mak Vengance

15. Raekwon ft. Kobe, Jim Jones, & Busta Rhymes â€“ Rock & Roll (Remix)

16. J.Cole â€“ Work Out

17. Ty$ â€“ All-Star

18. Jadakiss â€“ Hold U Down

19. Nas â€“ Nasty

20. Diggy â€“ Copy, Paste

21. Gerald Walker â€“ Shackles

22. DJ Skee Outro

23. YG ft. Chris Brown & Tyga â€“ Hell Yeah

***CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD***

