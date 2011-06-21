Kemba Walker Drops The “EZ Pass” Mixtape With DJ Skee

It seems like Kemba Walker is everywhere these days, and he’s only going to become more popular once he hits the League. So in preparation for this Thursday’s NBA Draft, Kemba teamed up with DJ Skee to drop the “EZ Pass” mixtape, featuring music inspired by and inspiring to the future lottery pick from Rick Ross, Drake, Kanye West, Wale, Lil Wayne and much, much more. Check out the tracklist and download it after the jump.
1. EZ Pass Intro
2. Cory Gunz â€“ Know My Name
3. Rick Ross ft. Wale, Meek Mill & Pill â€“ Self Made
4. Drake â€“ Dreams Money Can Buy
5. Swizz Beatz ft. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, & Cassidy â€“ My Hood
6. Fat Joe â€“ My God
7. Big Sean ft. Kanye West & Roscoe Dash â€“ Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay
8. Fabolous & Young Jeezy â€“ Rollin
9. Game ft. Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, Fabolous, & Lil Wayne â€“ Bottles & Rockin J’s
10. Jeremih â€“ Look At Me Now
11. 50 Cent â€“ Outlaw
12. Snoop Dogg ft. R. Kelly, Waka Flock Flame, & Gucci Mane â€“ Platinum (Remix)
13. Wale ft. Jeremih & Rick Ross â€“ That Way
14. S-Mak â€“ Mak Vengance
15. Raekwon ft. Kobe, Jim Jones, & Busta Rhymes â€“ Rock & Roll (Remix)
16. J.Cole â€“ Work Out
17. Ty$ â€“ All-Star
18. Jadakiss â€“ Hold U Down
19. Nas â€“ Nasty
20. Diggy â€“ Copy, Paste
21. Gerald Walker â€“ Shackles
22. DJ Skee Outro
23. YG ft. Chris Brown & Tyga â€“ Hell Yeah
***CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD***
i think im gonna download the mixtape once i get home. thank for the info
Damn, Kemba’s logo is tuff!