On Tuesday, one of the all-time greats in Charlotte Hornets history officially called it a career, as Kemba Walker announced his retirement from basketball after a 13-year professional career that saw him make four NBA All-Star teams and a third-team All-NBA nod in 2019.

Walker played last year overseas with AS Monaco, winning a French League title, and spent the final four years of his NBA career in Boston, New York, and Dallas, but will be most remembered for his work in a Hornets uniform. While he won’t be playing basketball anymore, Walker will return to his adopted home of Charlotte for his next chapter, as he is joining the Hornets again, this time as a player enhancement coach as part of Charles Lee’s new coaching staff.

It will be cool to see Walker back with the Hornets, as he spent the first eight years of his career in Charlotte and cemented his place as one of the NBA’s best point guards while there. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in points, field goals, 3-pointers, free throws, and minutes played.

Injuries derailed his career after a stellar first season with the Celtics, but he’ll now shift into coaching where he’ll look to help pass down the knowledge he gained over his career to the next generation of hoopers.