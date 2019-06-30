Getty Image

Kemba Walker is apparently headed to Boston to take the point guard reins with the Celtics, seemingly replacing Kyrie Irving, who is reportedly set to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. While the free agency shuffle is tumultuous and every player has their own reasons for leaving or joining a team, Walker reportedly joined the Celtics in order to take over the Eastern Conference.

Walker was given a disappointing offer from a Hornets team that could have offered Walker a supermax contract, and that lowball offer is a potential reason why a once-committed Walker looked elsewhere in free agency. But making the playoffs, something that was a struggle for Walker in Charlotte, is apparently one of the big reasons why Walker found a jump to Boston appealing

According to a report from Jeff Goodman, the now-former Hornet picked the Celtics because the core of players left after Kyrie Irving and Al Horford depart in free agency is still primed to make a significant playoff run next season