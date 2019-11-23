Kemba Walker suffered one of the scarier looking injuries we’ve seen on a basketball court in some time on Friday night. Walker lunged for a loose ball during the second quarter of Boston’s 96-92 loss to the Denver Nuggets, at which point he ran head-first into the chest of one of his teammates, Semi Ojeleye. It was a total accident, but Walker laid on the ground motionless and, eventually, was taken off via stretcher.

The good news was that initial tests indicated Walker avoided a serious injury. The Celtics announced that the All-Star guard suffered concussion-like symptoms, with head coach Brad Stevens saying Walker “had his wherewithal” and was “in pretty decent spirits” when they spoke at halftime.

Still, Walker was brought to a local hospital for further evaluation, and in an extra bit of good news, the team announced that he was released from the hospital and will join them as they return to Boston.

#NEBHInjuryReport Following testing at a Denver hospital, Kemba Walker has been released to rejoin the team for its return to Boston. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow and further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 23, 2019

The former Charlotte Hornets guard joined the Celtics in free agency over the summer, and so far, he’s been magnificent. Walker has been a major reason why Boston started the year 11-4, which has them sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference. His 21.1 points per game lead the Celtics, and he sits second on the team with 4.7 assists a night.