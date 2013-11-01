Kenny Smith Ethers Chris Webber

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are always clowning on Kenny Smith during TNT’s NBA coverage. He’s an easy target: the Jet wasn’t a Hall of Fame player and he’s a smack-talking little guard. Smith is like the kid brother on set, so when Chris Webber mocked Smith’s memorable opening run to “Kenny’s Pictures,” the reaction was predictable.

In the end, however, Smith got the last laugh, mocking C-Webb’s infamous timeout in the ’93 NCAA Championship. It wasn’t the first time the TNT guys have killed Webber for the mistake, but this one probably cut the deepest.

These guys are the best.

What do you think?

