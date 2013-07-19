Kent Bazemore Introduces Himself To Jackie Carmichael With Monster Slam At Summer League

Kent Bazemore had the play of the game during Summer League action in Las Vegas last night after he decided to lift off a step inside the paint to smash it through the iron with his left hand.

Kent Bazemore from the Golden State Warriors is more than just a fun-loving bench-warming dancer. The athletic combo guard knows how to get buckets and also knows how to posterize unsuspecting defenders if they aren’t careful. Just ask Jackie Carmichael from the Dallas Mavericks summer league team, who Bazemore exploded by in one of the better games in Las Vegas this past week.

Carmichael is trying to carve out a niche as a rim protector and had 7 blocks in the game, but he was unable to meet Bazemore at the summit on this attempt. It’s not easy to catch someone moving as quickly and with the velocity that Bazemore showed on his thunderous finish.

The dunk sparked the Warriors 79-76 comeback victory and continued their impressive (albeit meaningless) Summer League streak of 11-straight wins. Bazemore finished the game with 25 points and 6 rebounds. After this finish, NBA 2K14 might need to think about adding more to his player profile than just his “Bazemoring” celebration.

