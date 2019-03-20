Getty Image

James Harden is an extremely crafty basketball player. He’s excellent at getting checked 1-on-1, then digging deep into his bag of tricks to make an opposing defender look foolish. The latest example of this came on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks, when Harden put Hawks wing Kent Bazemore in the spin cycle.

Bazemore was tasked with guarding Harden, but the reigning league MVP had no interest in this. Harden went between the legs and looked like he was planning to go right, then pulled off a crossover and went into the paint en route to a layup with his left hand. This caught Bazemore off guard, as evidenced by the fact that he spun around and was left watching as Harden hit a runner.