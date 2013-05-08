Kenyon Martin Goes Back In Time, Catches An Off-The-Backboard Alley-Oop

If the Knicks could just bottle up their play from the late third quarter into the fourth quarter of their Game 2 win, they’d be the greatest team of all time. Seriously. Over a period of about 12 minutes, New York eviscerated the Pacers with a 30-2 run, all the while holding the No. 3 seed without a field goal. In other words, Indiana went more than a quarter of play without making a basket. If this was a game of 21, the Central Division champs would be on the wall getting a dose of booties.

Once Carmelo Anthony put Jeff Pendergraph on his ass with a Shawn Kemp special, the floodgates opened. Up until that point, the NBA’s leading scoring had struggled with his shot for what felt like weeks. Soon, he was snapping three-pointers and pull-ups, and by the end of that epic 28-point New York burst, Anthony had 16 of those points.

Kenyon Martin put the icing on the cake, teaming with Raymond Felton for a steal and a breakaway lob off the glass. K-Mart’s gonna be doing that same “wildly swing your arms around in an attempt to spike the ball afterward” dunk until he’s getting discounted prices at the movie theater.

Can New York win this series?

