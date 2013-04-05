Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook Rip Up a Rival; The Denver Nuggets Suffer a Potentially Disastrous Injury

If last night’s Thunder/Spurs game was a preview of the Western Conference Finals, we’d be more than ok with it. The Manu-less Spurs made the trip to OKC and fought valiantly, but still got a whole facefull of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant buckets. The NBA’s top dynamic duo combined for 52 of the Thunder’s 100 total points in a 100-88 victory. Russ put in 27 (as well as seven boards and seven assists), despite playing 10 minutes less than KD (25, nine boards, six assists) … We’re not going to lie, after Durant dribbled through half the Spurs’ team and then hit San Antonio with a huge dunk, we 100% laughed out loud when TNT was going to commercial showing a replay and Reggie Miller yelled, “Mommmy has some things for daddy to do!” … Oklahoma City still trails San Antonio by a half game, but pulled even in the loss column and would control the tiebreaker with a better record against the West … The Chicago Bulls, missing pretty much everybody, went into Brooklyn last night and stole one right out from under the Nets, 92-90. While it was Carlos Boozer who did most of the damage in the box score (29 and 18 rebounds), arguably Chicago’s most valuable player was Nazr Mohammed. Don’t laugh, ol’ Nazr’s been a rock for the Bulls in these lean, injury-riddled times, and last night was no different. He didn’t light up the stat sheet (4 points, 9 rebounds), but he basically won the game for Chicago down the stretch. With his team down 90-89 under a minute to go, the Nets went to Brook Lopez, who was strong last night with 28 points. Nazr shut the doors and windows, and with nowhere for Brook to go, he threw it away, leading to a turnover and Nate Robinson floater on the other end. Next time down the court, the Nets went with Deron Williams. When Jimmy Butler shut him down, D-Will kicked it into Lopez again and again Nazr wouldn’t give him a thing. After a Daequon Cook foul shot put the Bulls up two, the Nets called timeout and set up a final play to tie or win the game. Deron Williams drove the lane, but when Nazr slid into help Williams kicked it out to Lopez on the perimeter (Mohammed hustled to close out to contest), the shot rimmed out, game over. We’re not saying Nazr’s why Lopez didn’t sink the shot, but he certainly didn’t make it easy for Brook … Earlier in the day, it was announced that Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau officially signed a four-year contract extension. Seeing the way he gets his guys to compete and play defense without five of their top players, we’d be cool with the Bulls extending him for as many years as he wanted. The funny thing is that Thibodeau and the team actually agreed to the extension back in October, but the contract wasn’t signed until yesterday because “the lawyers had it” … Yesterday we brought you visual evidence of Deron Williams‘ resurrection. Last night he kept it rolling, giving the Bulls 30 points, two boards, 10 assists, one steal and two threes on 9-of-16 shooting in 40 minutes of run …
Where are those old Spurs of ours, who went sloppy through Xmas and came to life after the AS Break ? It seems that their timing is awfull, with Parker on one leg and Manu sidelined for 3 weeks in the deep of april.
you’re right, terrible timing. how do you see them finishing out the season?
Nice to see you giving Gallo some respect. He might not be a Melo replacement, but a pretty important cog for Denver to make some noise.
no doubt, we definitely realize his importance in the Nuggets’ universe. you obviously feel he’s underrated in general?
I don’t think he’s underrated, but he makes their small lineups possible, a lineup that absolutely lights it up
yep, you’re totally right. that’s when they’re at their best.
As far as female playing in the NBA soon, I don’t really agree w/ Battier. But I do agree with him about the type of female that would have the best chance. I think someone with a Diana Taurasi type game would have a better chance than a player like Griner. Still won’t happen though