Kevin Durant Approaches Scoring “Like Apple Picking” In New Spot For Nike KD VII

Before the launch of the new colorway for Kevin Durant‘s latest signature line, the Nike KD VII, Durant appears in an ad explaining the narrative behind the “Good Apples” colorway. For Durant, scoring — of which, the normally reserved MVP admits he’s the best in the world — is a lot like picking apples. We’ll let him explain the simile after the jump.

In the new spot below, Durant provides the context for the colorway:

“I approach scoring like apple picking,” says Durant. “Keep the good ones and leave the rotten ones. “Let’s say you have 40 apples on your tree, I could eat about 30 of them, but I’ve begun limiting myself to 15 or 16. Let’s take the wide-open three and post-up at the nail. Those are good apples. Let’s throw out the pull-up three in transition and the step-back fade away. Those are rotten apples.”

We love this comparison. After sporting just one season with a true shooting percentage over .600 in his first four NBA campaigns, Durant has done so in each of his last three seasons as he becomes more efficient by becoming ever more choosy about which apples to pick.

Also, when KD retires, now we can reference Robert Frost’s famed “After Apple Picking” poem.

The Nike KD7 “Good Apples” colorway drops on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 8 a.m. EDT. Find out more at Nike.com.

