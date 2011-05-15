Kevin Durant Better Be Ready For His Close-Up

Kevin Durant better be ready. After turning in a John Starks-like 3-for-14 stinker on Friday night, Game 7 could be KD’s to win or lose. We know who Memphis will go to, and while Russell Westbrook has played very well, Durant can be the difference if he’s ready … This afternoon, the conference semifinals will officially wrap up at 3:30 p.m. (ET) with the Game 7 between Memphis and the Thunder. While the trash-talking has already started, Chicago and Miami have to wait until tonight (8 p.m. (ET)) to tip off … Do you want one role player who could be the difference maker in this Eastern Conference Final? A lot of analysts are looking at Kyle Korver. Chicago isn’t a great offensive team, and have struggled to score at times in the playoffs. Now that they’re playing Miami, it’ll be even harder. That’s where Korver comes in. The Bulls are much better on offense with Ashton Kutcher in the game, but against LeBron and Wade, who will he cover? For the Heat, Joel Anthony has been huge in the playoffs (fourth overall in plus/minus). Even though Chicago won all three games during the regular season, Anthony was only a factor in one of them. Now that he’s a regular in the rotation, it has changed the dynamic for the Heat … As the Thunder and Grizz have been beating themselves senseless this past week, Dirk and the Mavs are probably just getting out of bed now. It’ll be interesting to see what they look like in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Can they pick up right where they left off? While OKC and Memphis figure to be happy just being there, this might be it for Dallas, and especially Jason Kidd … Now that we know Doc Rivers is coming back, what’s next for the Celtics? Big Baby will almost certainly be back, and the team desperately needs to grab a big man in free agency. Yet none of that will matter if the team isn’t healthy. Rajon Rondo doesn’t need surgery, but Jermaine O’Neal does. We got on O’Neal at times during the playoffs, but it sounds like he was playing with a fractured wrist for much of the postseason … Speaking of Rondo, Gregg Popovich went off on his injury and all of the insane praise that came with playing through it by saying his team isn’t feeling the love. “It’s really been hard to watch the playoffs and have them make Rondo out like Willis Reed,” Pop told the San-Antonio Express News. “It’s like, Manu couldn’t even play the first game (against Memphis), and we probably shouldn’t have played him again. He went out there and worked through it, and you didn’t hear any of that kind of crap” … The Warriors search for their next head coach is ongoing, but figures to be wrapped up soon. The team reached out to both Jeff Van Gundy and Jerry Sloan earlier this week and both declined. All signs point to former Cavs coach Mike Brown. Golden State always struggles defensively, and Brown is considered one of the best minds in the game on that end. But we have to wonder if this is actually a good fit with so many offensive players. It sounds like the Warriors are trying to fit a square peg into a round hole … Reports continue to surface that this summer, Ricky Rubio will finally sign on the dotted line and come to Minnesota. The real question is will the point guard stay in Minnesota? Jonny Flynn figures to be the odd man out, and we wouldn’t be surprised at all to see him traded pretty quickly this summer … One guy who is rising on NBA Draft boards? Kansas’ Josh Selby. While he made a questionable decision leaving after a so-so freshman year, Selby figures he’ll fit much better in the NBA. Another sleeper could be UCLA’s Tyler Honeycutt. We think he could be the next Tayshaun Prince … We’re out like Flynn.
would love to see both Kidd and Dirk get a ring – but this might just be the 2006 finals all over again…
I hope the Lakers think of getting Flynn
I get so fu**ing annoyed by the Rubio talk. Did you people watch a game or two in the spanish league? There highschool kids that are better than Rubio. But coaches see “good decision making” in a white player that is not as talented as a black one, which is totally bullshit. I’m saying this and I’m a white guy. But I do hope he comes to minnesota so all the talk would be over
slow day today but good smack. enjoyed it much better than yesterdays.
now all the pressure is on KD to perform since Westbrook held it down last game.
Not really a Bulls fan since the G.O.A.T left but its hard not to like Rose. Heres hoping the Bulls gore the Heat on their way to the finals.
@stefan
maybe rubio isn’t all that great, but jennings struggled to and has had somewhat of an impact since joining the league.
here’s hoping the bulls are ready for the heat, another great playoff series in whats already been an exciting playoffs.
how can the commisioner cry poor when everything is up? sure the players gotta give something up, but would they be able to get it back once the league recovers from the recession its claiming is still feeling the impact of?
I think it’s funny when kids who struggle playing collegiate ball think they’ll fare better in the NBA.
Ask Omar Cook how that worked out. Or DeJuan Wagner, or Telfair…..and hundreds of others
@6 wagner was doing good in league real good I believe colan cancer messed him up. Also he was good in college at Memphis.
I think Korver has been utterly useless in the playoffs so far.
I mean, dude CAN’T do anything but shoot, and so far, he can’t even do that.
But dude has the ‘Dereck Fisher complex’. You know he plays shit for 40 mins, then he makes a tough shot (which can be lucky or clutch, but mostly lucky), and everyone goes ‘MOST CLUTCH PLAYER EVER!’.
Complete bullshit.
@ 2: Flynn, Love, and Milicic for Bynum/Gasol and Odom! :p
And @ stefan:
I’m not on the Rubio hype wagon, but I definitely don’t think it’s a race thing. You know that feeling you get when you see Jason Kidd or Steve Nash complete a beautiful pass through traffic, right to a cutting player? That’s the same kind of court vision, so rare in young point guards, that people like in Rubio.
I’m not saying they can’t do that, or don’t have the same talents, but most American elite point guard prospects that age have highlight reels full of beautiful drives or powerful dunks, not “thread-the-needle” passes.
That said, I haven’t watched Rubio in over a year, so maybe he has been revealed to be a mediocre player and this is all hype for nothing :)
@ #6: Wagner was good in college, while Telfair didn’t even go to college (drafted out of HS)… so not really a good argument. 1 on 1 players are the ones who might be better off in the NBA, if they do have the talent but somehow struggle with zone coverage in college.
Rubio has been pretty bad this year, but his previous two years were much better, I think he can make it in the NBA. Not a star by any means, but a decent starter.
@that’s what’s up
You obviously never watched dajuan wagner play, he just had bad luck with injuries, and telfair didn’t play college
Let em know how you feel, Pop!!
Boston shoulda shut Rondo down as soon as Wade broke him cuz Delonte wit 2 arms played better than Rondo with one arm…
DaJuan Wagner was the savior of the Cleveland Cavs before LeBron was.
He makes my list of top 5 promising young players of the 2000s whose careers were ruined by injury before they scratched their real potential.
Shaun Livingston is #1 on the list, Wagner is #2, and, well, maybe we’ll keep Oden at #5b for now…
I’m all about seeing Ricky Rubio actually play. Maybe I’m just having that kind of day, but I don’t see why he couldn’t be good.
Good points about guys that think they’ll be good coming out after one year. Makes me happy that they instituted the rule stipulating that players have to wait a year after they graduate high school (or however they phrased it). Protects the product.
It’s ok Pop, there are plenty of people that respect Manu by now.
@QQ – totally agree about the clutch point, but I don’t want to open that can of worms again haha.
I’m glad someone stepped to DaJuan Wagner’s defense – as soon as I saw his name, I figured Austin’s 7th sense on that kind of thing would bring him running.
Excited for these games!
He’ll be ready.
We finally got a Game 7 in the playoffs; now we’re going to hear the misleading stat about home teams winning Game Seven 75% or 80% of the time. They’re at home because they have the better record and are probably the better team anyway.
That being said, OKC will win today at home; KD is going to have more than 11 points.
[theresastatforthat.blogspot.com]
@ dag:
Still think that clutch somehow is true, but is reserved for those truly deserving it.
And not be thrown around to shitheads like Kyle Korver.
Seriously, that guy is paid to shoot. PERIOD.
But when he shoots now, it’s more like you actually expect him to miss, like Josh Smith shooting 15 footers.
Complete garbage of a role player.
There are some notable guys who weren’t great in college that became better pros. Top of mind example is Gerald Wallace. He averaged like 9 points and 6 rebounds in his 1 year at Alabama.
I swear it seems like the Mavs got a bye in the 2nd Round
And Lenny Cooke probably still thinks he’s better than LeBron
I bet Ricky Rubio ends up being like Luke Ridnour…
@ Thats Whats Up my bad I thought u said Lenny and not Omar
Damn. So this might be the reason why Pau Gasol has been playing like shit in the playoffs? Shannon “don’t call me Chris” Brown was banging Pau’s bitch…?
[www.terezowens.com]
@DIME
Your smack should lead with Taj Gibson’s photo and the headline “Put your 22’s in the air if you SHITTED ON’EM”
The sound you just heard…. is Sporty J falling flat on his face.
HAHAHAHAH.
Heat bout ready to sweep the Bulls?
Bulls fans brace themselves cause they’ll be out soon?
Way to go, ‘true’ Heat fan.
HAHAHAHAHAHA.
yo, wheres sporty J with his sweep prediction?
my big fat D needs some lovin right about now