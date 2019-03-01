Kevin Durant Doesn’t Need The NBA To ‘Fulfill Anything In Me’

Getty Image

Kevin Durant’s looming free agency remains the most intriguing storyline of the summer, even more so than what will happen with Anthony Davis, simply because of the power Durant holds. If he stays with the Golden State Warriors, the Western Conference’s best team will remain atop their perch. If he leaves? Well, in the words of Kevin Garnett, anything is possible.

Because of the fascination around Durant and the potential next stop in his career, fans and media alike have been attempting to parse every word he says, and every reaction he has on the court, into a larger narrative about what’s next for the recent All-Star Game MVP. In his most recent interview, a 1-on-1 with Kerith Burke of NBC Sports, Durant gave an interesting answer when he was asked if he felt the need to build something elsewhere to solidify his legacy.